Camp Chat: Pelham Hornets

PELHAM, Ga. (WTXL) — We are 24 hours out from the first week of Friday Night Lights in south Georgia. Week one is here, and for the Pelham Hornets, it's also a date with a rival.

The Backyard Brawl makes its return Friday, as Pelham hits the road to Mitchell County for a match-up with the Eagles. For Pelham, it's been an interesting few months. Lamar Landing took over the head coaching spot in April, and he said the kids have adapted well to all the changes. The Hornets will have to replace some big names, most notably at quarterback, but he said they've had guys step up and looked good in their scrimmage running a balanced offense. The big thing for this team? Doing the little things right.

"Coaching wise, we realize it's a marathon, not a sprint, so it's a long season," he said. "You open with a rival, but that game is really a lot for the community and the fans. Realizing it's a long season, it's just going to have to come together Friday night, and hopefully we'll make one more play than them."

Pelham and Mitchell County is our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m. at Mitchell County.