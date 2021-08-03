Camp Chat: Maclay Marauders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday was day number one of practice for high school football teams in the state of Florida, and Maclay is ready to continue building momentum from a good spring and summer.

The Marauders lost a lot of weapons on offense, but do return Michael Grant at quarterback, who head coach Lance Ramer said is poised for a big year. The big thing is the culture shift at Maclay. It's something Ramer has worked to build, and the Marauders have bought in. Heading into this season, while they can't replace the talent they lost, they're working with the talent they do have and this team has adjusted to and embraced everything that's been thrown at them.

"We had a great spring. We were productive in a lot of ways," said Ramer. "We did a lot of great things offensively and defensively and special teams so we just have to continue to build on that. I like a lot of the kids that have come in that are new or come out for the first time or have come back, I like the culture most importantly."

"We're all excited to play. Definitely the culture is there," added senior Jim Murrah. "I love everyone on this team and I'm willing to say everyone loves each other. It's a brotherhood. Everyone is excited to come out everyday and get some work done."

Maclay opens the regular season at home August 27th against Hamilton County.