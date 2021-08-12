Camp Chat: Lafayette

MAYO, Fla. (WTXL) — A familiar face has returned to the sidelines in Mayo as Marcus Edwards and the Lafayette Hornets gear up for their 2021 season.

Entering his first year as head coach of the Lafayette football team, Edwards is excited about the talent he has stockpiled this season. The Hornets finished the 2020 season with a 6-5 record overall. But they return a majority of their production on both sides of the ball. While his guys take care of business on the field, Edwards is thankful for the opportunity to come back to the community that helped shape him into the man he is today.

“Now talking about community support I can’t say enough about that. Coming back to this small town that raised myself and most of the staff and these players." Edwards told ABC 27. "I couldn’t say enough about the support we have from the community.”

Lafayette’s first game of the year is August 27 on the road against Brookwood.

