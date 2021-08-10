Camp Chat: Jefferson County Tigers

MONTICELLO, Fla (WTXL) — The 2020 season offered Jefferson County football some valuable teaching moments that have helped shape the Tigers into a team poised to make strides in 2021.

It’s no secret that the Tigers hoped for better last season. Covid-19 and young talent, forced to step up in impact roles reflected in their overall record. But head coach Ira Reynolds knows that last season’s struggles have paved a path for this season’s triumphs. That young talent has molded into experienced talent. And Jefferson County fans should be excited about what’s in store.

“Last year we started mostly freshman and sophomores. Well those kids are older now, they got a year under their belt, their confidence level is higher," Reynolds told ABC 27. "Plus the off-season workouts. I have some really great coaches that worked with them to get them in shape and get stronger. So you’re right the only place we can go is up. So they’re excited, we’re excited. And fans, we won’t disappoint.”

Jefferson County’s first game of the season is August 27th at home against Trenton.

