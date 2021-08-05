Camp Chat: Hamilton County Trojans

JASPER, Fla. (WTXL) — Kirkland Mitchell took over the Hamilton County football program last year, and while they didn't have the season they would have liked. The foundation is set, now they're trying to build.

For Mitchell, it all starts in the weight room for his guys. They're also changing things up on defense, and Mitchell says to expect the Trojans to fly around to the football. Offensively, Mitchell said they are giving the ball to those skill guys to make plays.

He's got some depth at quarterback, and added either guy can run and throw. This is a Trojan team Mitchell believes can turn things around. He said the community is excited, and Hamilton County is excited to show the community what they've been working on.

"They're excited. They are ready to go," said Mitchell of his team. "We're pumped up as coaches so there's going to be a great second year for our coaching staff and for this team this year. We're trying to have a winning season, and then as we have a winning season, we want to make a run in the playoffs. Thats's the goals for us. I think we have a group of guys that can do that."

"They're going to see something different," added senior linebacker Amir Williams. "They're going to know we're for real this year. We've all been ready. We all want to eat. We want to prove everybody wrong. We have a lot of haters that don't think we can do certain things so we want to come out and prove everybody wrong."

Hamilton County opens up the regular season on the road at Maclay on August 27th.