Camp Chat: Godby Cougars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Godby football team's 2020 season ended in heartbreak when they lost in the playoffs in triple overtime in a game they felt they should have won. The good news? That loss has served as motivation up to this point.

Godby High is a perennial presence in the playoff and this year, head coach Brandon McCray says they have the chance to be really special. Their defense has two SEC caliber guys in Kajuan Banks and Bryce Cowan. On offense, Vanderbilt commit Chase Gillespie looks to lead the way at running back.

They also have four starters back on the offensive line and have a healthy battle at quarterback. This is group that for McCray has been a long time coming, and one that's special to him.

"This is the group that was freshmen or sophomores when I first got the job here," he said. "We've been grooming this group for this season. Coming out of COVID, we're definitely excited to show people we were thrown off last year, but this year is going to be much different."

Coach McCray and his guys have a tough slate by design this year. They're hoping to sharpen those skills for the postseason. Game one for Godby is August 27 at Florida High.