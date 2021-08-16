Camp Chat: Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Class 4A football in the state of Florida is a gauntlet and Gadsden County heads into a 2021 season ready to face those challenges head on.

“I believe to win a championship, you have to go through one of those gauntlets," said Gadsden County head football coach Corey Fuller. "This year is our year to go through one of those gauntlets.”

Gadsden County has not forgotten about last year’s heartbreaking loss in the state semi-finals.

“We have a picture up there in our weight room from what happened to us. And the reality is you finally have to kick in that door," Fuller adds. "And it’s our time, we’re going to kick it in I promise.”

For the Jaguars their drive to correct the past is driven by one singular mindset. And it revolves around their will to win. There are no shortcuts being taken in their journey to finish what was started.

“We’ll be conditioned. We’re not getting tired. We’re going to be disciplined and we’re hungry to win," said wide receiver Zaire Riley.

Gadsden County will also have to rise to the challenge of being road warriors this season. But Fuller believes what his team will showcase to their home fans will get the Jaguar faithful to follow this team no matter where the road takes them.

“If you want them to come you have to build it. And if you build it and they love you, they’re coming to the away games," he said. "But we plan on building something that will be sustained regardless if we’re on the road or at home.”

Gadsden County’s first game of the season is a road contest against Clearwater Academy on August 27th.