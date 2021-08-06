Camp Chat: Florida High Seminoles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Every fall, you can place a sure bet that the Florida High football team will be playing late in the season, but what keeps eluding them, is winning that final game.

"I think our program has gotten established certainly to the point of where we know what it takes, but it's our job to go out there and make sure we do it," said head coach Jarrod Hickman.

There is no denying Florida High knows what it takes to get to the big game, now, they want to win it.

"They want to earn the right to play for a state title," said Hickman. "We certainly did that two years ago. We were undefeated last year, didn't finish where we wanted to. They absolutely want to finish, but know it's a long marathon, not a sprint."

A marathon that's a gauntlet.

"I think it's going to make us really, really ready for the playoffs, because I think we have a really hard schedule this year," said senior Jordan Gilley.

Date with traditional powers Godby, Madison County, Wakulla, and Trinity Christian await. There are no days off ahead.

"We've been talking about it all off-season of what we're going to do, how we're going to do better," said Gilley. "I think we're really ready. These guys are out there practicing their heart out. We're ready."

"They want to be challenged," added Hickman. "They want to understand that we want to be prepared for the opportunity if we earn it down the road to not get caught off guard because we know the types of teams we see in the playoffs."

Playoffs the Seminoles certainly plan to be in.

"These guys again, they've played in almost ten playoff games in their careers," said Hickman. "They understand what it takes. It's a great group. I'm excited about it. We just have to stay healthy and keep getting better as the year goes on."

Hickman says while they did lose some key players, they have five senior offensive linemen, and a quarterback in Tre Donaldson, and a backup quarterback in Drew Faurot, to lead the way. The Seminoles open the regular season on August 27 at home against Godby.