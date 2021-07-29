Camp Chat: Clinch County Panthers

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Clinch County football team caught fire late last season, and the Panthers looked like they were heading straight to the A-Public state title game. They fell short, falling in the state semifinal, but they look to pick up right where they left off.

The Panthers open up against three talented non-region teams, and with Brooks and Irwin Counties faced in back-to-back weeks late in the season, this relatively young Panther squad will be put in some tough situations. Head coach Don Tison has been impressed so far with how well his guys are embracing their new roles on this team, and how much they look forward to the challenges ahead.

"It's going to be tough but the kids know that," he said. "What I like about this team is that they want that. They love competing. They love getting out here and working. And they want to see how good they are. They want to play and they want to play teams that are good."

"It's going to show who really wants it more," said defensive tackle Marvin Gainey. "I feel like us coming so close to winning last year is going to show we are really hungry and we really want it."

Clinch County opens the regular season on Aug. 21 against Macon County.