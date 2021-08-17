Camp Chat: Chiles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 2020 was a difficult year for the Chiles football team. Covid-19 and Leon County’s restrictions in place because of it played a huge part in that. But now the Timberwolves have a fresh start to work with ahead of this season.

There’s no time to live in the past for the Chiles football team. Heading into 2021 they’ll be able to showcase a mix of experienced returning players and a good core of talented underclassmen who will help resurrect this Timberwolves program back into their old ways. And how will they do that you ask? Simple, by attacking everyday the Chiles way.

“We try to be balanced. Our balance is probably a lot different than balances at Godby, or balances at Lincoln, or Leon or Rickards. So we work for Chiles balance," says head coach Kevin Pettis. "We want to play great defense. You can’t always play great offense but you can always play great defense.”

“Everybody has been making each other better. Everybody wants to go to state. That’s what we say everyday," adds senior running back Jaquez Dickey. "And we feel like we're not losing to anybody this year.”

Chiles kicks off their season August 27th at home against Autauga Academy out of Prattville, Alabama.

