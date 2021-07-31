Camp Chat: Brookwood Warriors

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — The Brookwood football team has just three players back on one side of the ball and four on the other. But don't call this a rebuilding year. The Warriors are still a very talented football team We're talking Brookwood football for latest installment of Friday Night Overtime Camp Chat.

And even though the Warriors lost the majority of their starters, head coach Shane Boggs said that stat is a little misleading. A lot of the guys you'll see this year sarted a game or two on last year's 8-4 squad. He said they've had a good summer, traveled a lot and played a lot of experienced teams in 7 on 7. And when it comes to high school football momentum is a powerful thing. And they definitely have that on their side...

"We've built momentum, we've built some confidence. When they develop that belief they continue to work hard, work a little harder, their commitment to one another becomes greater and on and on and on, said Boggs. "I'm really excited. We do have some guys that are getting in the game for the first time, but I'm really excited about the progress we've made.">

"Everybody really has stepped up, everybody on the team, even the freshmen have stepped up," senior Collin Clark added. "I think they've put themselves in a good position where we'll be ready for this year. A lot of these guys have been together since we've been in middle school and even younger some of them. "

The Warriors open their season August 20th when they travel to Wewahitchka.