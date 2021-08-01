Camp Chat: Bainbridge Bearcats

Watch
The Bainbridge Bearcats made it to the state semifinals last season. And while they'll have to replace some key skill guys, they're counting on experienced returners to lead the way.
Posted at 7:11 PM, Aug 01, 2021
Bainbridge, having to replace production at running back, receiver, and at quarterback. Head coach Jeff Littleton notes there's still a battle at QB between Bo Smith and Cam Sanders. They are returning three starters in the trenches. And defensively most of their leading tacklers are back. So despite having some young faces, this Bearcat squad knows what's expected of them.

"They know there's a high standard and there are big expectations," said head coach Jeff Littleton. "We kind of thrive off that and that should motivate us in itself so as long as we hold that standard high and keep rising to those expectations, we'll be fine. "

Bainbridge opens the regular season on the road at Coffee on Aug. 27.

