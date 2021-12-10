ABC 27's Play of the Year Winner: St. John Paul II's Terrell Copeland

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) —The votes are tallied, as over the last four weeks, we have whittled 12 plays down to one. Our 2021 ABC 27 Play of the Year winner is St. John Paul II's Terrell Copeland. In our biggest battle ever, Terrell beat the competition from Thomasville and Lowndes. The winning play of course was a diving touchdown catch made back in September when the Panthers topped Maclay.