ABC 27's Play of the Week Winner: Thomas County Central's Tray Huewitt

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Central's Tray Huewitt is this week's ABC 27 Play of the Week winner, which is sponsored by Awards4U.

Huewitt beat out plays from Lincoln and FAMU DRS, and Jacket Nation ran away with the vote, taking 84% of all votes cast.

"We practiced it a lot at practice, so it's kind of normal once it comes in a game," he said of his toe-tapping touchdown. "I knew (quarterback) Sam (Brown) saw me so I knew he was going to throw it to me and I was very confident. We're coming togehter as a family and it's looking real good. Nothing but up from here. Thank you very much to everyone who voted for me!"

We'll pick three plays for this week's slate of games for our next go round of Play of the Week.