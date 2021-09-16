ABC 27's Play of the Week Winner: St. John Paul II's Terrell Copeland

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — St. John Paul II's Terrell Copeland is our ABC 27 Play of the Week winner from last Friday's slate of high school football games. His touchdown catch, where he secured the football and kept his toe down, ran away with the votes.

"I was just thinking at this point, keep my feet in bounds and make the catch," he said of the play. "I didn't know this would make the Play of the Week, so when I saw it, I was like dang. I'm proud of myself, but I also want to thank my offensive line and my quarterback. Great throw by the quarterback. Thanks for all the voting, all that. Thank you!"

Our ABC 27 Play of the Week is sponsored by Awards4U.