ABC 27's Play of the Week winner: St. John Paul II's Makale Shuler

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — St. John Paul II's Makale Shuler's kick-off return for a touchdown won this week's Play of the Week. Shuler took it to the house virtually untouched en route to the 49 to 15 win over North Florida Christian last week.

Panther Nation made sure Shuler ran away with the win, and with their votes, he's this week's Play of the Week, which is sponsored by Awards4U.

"I was just thinking about getting to the end zone and just leading the team, trying to get to the end zone," he said of the return. "This is one of my favorite accolades as of right now. I love my teammates. They work just as hard as me. I really love the line. The line are my best friends. This fan base is really well loved. I love them. They support everything we do."

We'll pick three more plays to vote for Play of the Week from Friday's slate of games. They'll be unveiled on Sunday.