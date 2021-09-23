ABC 27's Play of the Week Winner: North Florida Christian's Traylon Ray

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — North Florida Christian's Traylon Ray is this week's ABC 27 Play of the Week winner, sponsored by Awards4U.

Ray's touchdown helped seal up a win over Taylor County last week, and the fans showing up because Ray won big, taking 80% of this week's votes.

"I have a good feel for the field, and I felt like I was getting close to the back of the end zone, so I was just like jump as high as I can and hopefully I can keep my feet in," he said. "We work on those types of throws all the time. JP has a great arm, and as soon as I saw the ball in the air I said it's definitely going to get to me, I'm going to have to go get that one. We're just a big family here, so I just love being out here."