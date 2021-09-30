ABC 27's Play of the Week Winner: Lowndes' Chase Belcher

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — It's been a big week in Viking Country. First came a Winnersville Classic victory, and now Lowndes stand-out Chase Belcher won Play of the Week honors for the first of two touchdowns he scored in a 21-0 win over Valdosta.

Belcher's touchdown led the fans to vote him this week's Play of the Week, which is sponsored by Awards4U.

"First I'd like to thank my offensive linemen of course, and my coaches for calling the play for me to do that," he said. "It was really just get to the end zone, find space, and score. The support all feels the same because I never take it as individual support, I always take it as team support, so I'm pretty sure everyone else in the locker room feels the same way as I do. Everyone was happy for me winning Play of the Week, and I was happy too. Emotions are really shared in the locker room."

Three more plays will be unveiled Sunday for Play of the Week.