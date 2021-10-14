ABC 27's Play of the Week Winner: Lincoln's Raylen Wilson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The votes are in, and this week's Play of the Week winner is Lincoln High School's Raylen Wilson. Wilson returned a punt for a touchdown, skirting several tackles on the way to the endzone.

Trojan Nation made the win happen in the final hour, and with the most votes, Wilson is this week's Play of the Week, sponsored by Awards-4-U...

"I really appreciate you all for this. This is, you probably can't see it on my face, but I really appreciate you all!" said Wilson Thursday. "I just kept moving my feet, and if I came down I came down. If I didn't, I didn't. I have to go 100% every play in every aspect of the game. I take special teams, offense, and defense very seriously."