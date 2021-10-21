ABC 27's Play of the Week winner: Brooks County's Tramaine Demps

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — Brooks County's Tramiane Demps is this week's ABC 27 Play of the Week winner, and the catch that won it for him was a beauty. Demps stretched out, extended his right arm, and made the one handed grab.

That catch led to an eventual touchdown for the Trojans and the 42 to 7 win, and with your votes, Demps is this week's Play of the Week winner, sponsored by Awards4U.

"All of them were jumping like that," he said of his teammates after he made the catch Friday. "Pretty big moment for me, one of the biggest moments of my life that Friday. I've been working on that catch for a couple years now, since I was probably a sophomore I've been trying to do the catch. I've been doing it in practice a couple times. I thank everybody who supported me, especially mom, grandma, all the coaches and my teammates especially!"

