TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Alright high school football fans it’s time to flashback to Friday because we had another great week on the gridiron in the Big Bend and in Southern Georgia. And we've got a fresh batch of ABC 27 Play of the Week Nominees coming out of the oven to share.

You can vote for your favorite in the poll below. Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

We’ll announce our winner on Thursday at 6 p.m.