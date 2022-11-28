ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year Round 3: Florida, Georgia 2022 High School Football Season

(WTXL) — The third round of the ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year features high school football student athletes representing Lincoln High School, Thomasville High School, North Florida Christian School, Grace Christian Academy, Florida High and Brookwood School.

Watch the video below to vote for the nominee. Each highlight matches the order of the nominee's listing in the poll.

POTY PLAYS FOR ROUND THREE.mp4

Vote in the poll below as many times as you want for your candidate or candidates. The top seven results of the poll advance to the next round.

The poll closes Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.