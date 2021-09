TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Alright high school football fans it’s time to relive the best moments from this past Friday night in a new edition of our Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week.

Below is a poll with this week's nominees. There you can cast your vote. Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

We'll reveal the winner on Thursday at 6 p.m. so be sure to vote and spread the word.