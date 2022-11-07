ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 11, Georgia Week 12

Watch Now
The week features three ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week nominees of football players representing Brooks County, Godby and Bainbridge high schools.
Posted at 7:07 PM, Nov 06, 2022
(WTXL) — The final week of the 2022 high school football regular season for several teams in Florida and south Georgia was the past Thursday and Friday.

The week features three Play of the Week nominees of football players representing Brooks County, Godby and Bainbridge high schools.

Watch the video above for this week's nominees.

Vote in the poll below as many times as you want until the poll closes Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.

The winner will be announced during the ABC 27 News broadcast at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

