ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 12, Florida Week 11

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of November 5th games is below:

FLORIDA WEEK 11

NOVEMBER 4TH GAMES

Trinity Christian at Lincoln: 6 - 19

NOVEMBER 5TH GAMES

Madison County at Rickards (Game of the Week): 14 - 13

Suwannee at Florida High: 35 - 6

North Florida Christian at FAMU DRS: 40 - 0

Wakulla at Chiles: 42 - 7

St. John Paul II at Leon: 21 - 8

Maclay at Jefferson County: 23 - 20

Freeport at Lafayette: 13 - 44

Hamilton County at Trenton: 22 - 48

Sneads at Liberty County: 17 - 7

Cottondale at Branford: 0 - 34

OFF TEAMS

Aucilla Christian

Gadsden County

Godby

Franklin County

Taylor County

Zarephath Academy at Munroe - CANCELED

GEORGIA WEEK 12

NOVEMBER 4TH GAMES

Cairo at Westover: 48 - 7

NOVEMBER 5TH GAMES

Tiftarea Academy at Valwood: 32 - 14

Brookwood at Southland Academy: 16 - 15

Thomas County Central at Doughtery: 15 - 23

Georgia Christian at Central Christian: 29 - 7

Lanier County at Clinch County: 13 - 35

Seminole County at Terrell County: 13 - 14

NOVEMBER 6TH GAMES

Bainbridge at Monroe:

OFF TEAMS

Brooks County

Valdosta

Lowndes

Thomasville

Berrien

Mitchell County

Pelham

Colquitt County

Cook

Westwood

To rewatch all the action from Friday Night Overtime, click below!

