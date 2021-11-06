ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 12, Florida Week 11

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!
Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.
A list of all of November 5th games is below:
FLORIDA WEEK 11
NOVEMBER 4TH GAMES
Trinity Christian at Lincoln: 6 - 19
NOVEMBER 5TH GAMES
Madison County at Rickards (Game of the Week): 14 - 13
Suwannee at Florida High: 35 - 6
North Florida Christian at FAMU DRS: 40 - 0
Wakulla at Chiles: 42 - 7
St. John Paul II at Leon: 21 - 8
Maclay at Jefferson County: 23 - 20
Freeport at Lafayette: 13 - 44
Hamilton County at Trenton: 22 - 48
Sneads at Liberty County: 17 - 7
Cottondale at Branford: 0 - 34
OFF TEAMS
Aucilla Christian
Gadsden County
Godby
Franklin County
Taylor County
Zarephath Academy at Munroe - CANCELED
GEORGIA WEEK 12
NOVEMBER 4TH GAMES
Cairo at Westover: 48 - 7
NOVEMBER 5TH GAMES
Tiftarea Academy at Valwood: 32 - 14
Brookwood at Southland Academy: 16 - 15
Thomas County Central at Doughtery: 15 - 23
Georgia Christian at Central Christian: 29 - 7
Lanier County at Clinch County: 13 - 35
Seminole County at Terrell County: 13 - 14
NOVEMBER 6TH GAMES
Bainbridge at Monroe:
OFF TEAMS
Brooks County
Valdosta
Lowndes
Thomasville
Berrien
Mitchell County
Pelham
Colquitt County
Cook
Westwood
To rewatch all the action from Friday Night Overtime, click below!