TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We’ve got one more week of regular season high school football action remaining in 2021 but let's flashback to Friday and relive some of the best moments from this week with our new batch of ABC 27 Play of the Week nominees.

Vote for your favorite in the poll below by Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

Spread the word too and we’ll announce your winner Thursday at 6 p.m.