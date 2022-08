ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 1

(WTXL) — Week 1 of the the 2022 high school football season in Georgia begins Friday with a full slate of games along with, marquee matchups Saturday at Lowndes.

LIVE SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY

CEDAR GROVE @ BAINBRIDGE

THOMASVILLE @ BROOKS COUNTY

FREDERICA ACADEMY @ BROOKWOOD

CAIRO @ THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL

PELHAM @ COOK

NORTH MIAMI BEACH @ VALDOSTA

CLINCH COUNTY @ BERRIEN

FLINT RIVER ACADEMY @ GEORGIA CHRISTIAN

BACON COUNTY @ LANIER COUNTY

EARLY COUNTY @ MILLER COUNTY

MITCHELL COUNTY @ MONROE

SEMINOLE COUNTY @ KENDRICK

SATURDAY

DEERFIELD BEACH VS. COLQUITT COUNTY (AT LOWNDES) – 5 p.m.

AMERICAN HERITAGE VS. LOWNDES (AT LOWNDES) – 8 p.m.