ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 4

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of the December 3rd games is below:

FLORIDA PLAYOFFS WEEK 4 (STATE SEMIFINALS)

FHSA

1A

Madison County at Chiefland: 37 - 0

3A

Florida High at Chaminade-Madonna: 3 - 38

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS WEEK 4 (STATE SEMIFINALS)

GHSA

A-PUBLIC

Brooks County at Metter: 49 - 7

AA

Callaway at Thomasville: 6 - 31

To rewatch all the action from Friday Night Overtime, click below!