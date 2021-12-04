Watch
SportsABC27’s Friday Night Overtime

Actions

ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 4

It's state semifinal time in South Georgia and the Big Bend!
items.[0].videoTitle
Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.
Posted at 12:24 AM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 00:24:46-05

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of the December 3rd games is below:

FLORIDA PLAYOFFS WEEK 4 (STATE SEMIFINALS)

FHSA

1A
Madison County at Chiefland: 37 - 0
3A
Florida High at Chaminade-Madonna: 3 - 38

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS WEEK 4 (STATE SEMIFINALS)

GHSA

A-PUBLIC
Brooks County at Metter: 49 - 7
AA
Callaway at Thomasville: 6 - 31

To rewatch all the action from Friday Night Overtime, click below!

ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 4

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming