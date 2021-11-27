ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia, Florida Playoffs Week 3

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of the November 26th games is below:

FLORIDA PLAYOFFS WEEK 3

FHSA

1A

Madison County at Blountstown: 35 - 0

2A

Munroe at Trinity Christian: 22 - 39

3A

Florida High at Trinity Catholic: 17 - 12

5A

Wakulla at Baker County: 10 - 26

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS WEEK 2

GHSA

A-PUBLIC

Brooks County at Warren County: 51 - 30

AA

Rabun County at Thomasville: 24 - 49

AAAA

North Oconee at Bainbridge: 29 - 24

AAAAAA

Collins Hill at Lowndes: 49 - 7

To rewatch all the action from Friday Night Overtime, click below!