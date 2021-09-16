ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Munroe vs. St. John Paul II

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two years ago, if you would have mentioned Munroe or St. John Paul II football as being contenders for deep playoff runs, you would have gotten a weird look. The two had a combined four wins. This year, Munroe is undefeated and the Panthers are 2-1. Friday night, these region foes are facing each other in our Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week.

These are two programs building towards greatness. Last year, Munroe was undefeated in the regular season while St. JP2 was a regional semi-final team. On paper, these two are pretty balanced football teams, and both are riding high from successful starts to this season. Come Friday, they're hoping their strong points give them an edge for Friday's contest.

“This group of guys has been really good teammates for each other. They’ve played together and they’ve played for each other and it’s shown," said Munroe head football coach Alex Lehky. "Our defense has come together as a unit and our offense is really exciting too.”

“Our team plays as a standard we want to focus up and play as hard as we can," added Bobcats quarterback Josh Brown. "We know that this is a region game so we want to put everything on the field.”

“I don’t think they’ve seen a front four like ours all season. So they’re going to see something they haven’t seen. And just the competitive edge," Panthers head coach Ed Hill told ABC 27. "We’ve played Lakeland Christian to start the season off. Played a very fundamentally sound Maclay team. And you look back at some of the teams they’ve played and they haven’t played those teams yet.”

Kickoff at St. John Paul II will be around 7:30 p.m. following senior night festivities for the Panthers.