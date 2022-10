ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida Week 7, Georgia Week 8

(WTXL) — The final month of the 2022 high school football regular season has arrived. This week features several important regional and rivalry games in south Georgia and Florida’s Big Bend.

LIVE SCOREBOARD



GAMES

GEORGIA – WEEK 8

Game of the Week: VALDOSTA AT LOWNDES

DEERFIELD-WINDSOR AT BROOKWOOD

CARVER AT THOMASVILLE

LANIER COUNTY AT CLINCH COUNTY

BERRIAN AT SUMTER COUNTY

THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL AT TIFT COUNTY

CAIRO AT HARDAWAY

WESTOVER AT BAINBRIDGE

MILLER COUNTY AT TERRELL COUNTY

TERRELL ACADEMY AT GEORGIA CHRISTIAN

MITCHELL COUNTY AT SEMINOLE COUNTY

OPEN DATE: BROOKS COUNTY, COLQUITT COUNTY, COOK, GRACE CHRISTIAN, PELHAM, VALWOOD, WESTWOOD

FLORIDA – WEEK 7

THURSDAY

GADSDEN COUNTY 35, RICKARDS 24 (at Gene Cox Stadium) – Final

FRIDAY

CRESTVIEW AT CHILES

CHIPLEY AT MACLAY

LEON AT LINCOLN (at Gene Cox Stadium)

MUNROE AT FLORIDA HIGH

LAFAYETTE AT FORT WHITE

SUWANNEE AT SANTA FE

TRENTON AT BRANFORD

ROCKY BAYOU AT AUCILLA CHRISTIAN

SNEADS AT JEFFERSON COUNTY

FAMU DRS AT NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN

PENSACOLA BOOKER T. WASHINGTON AT GODBY

CLEARWATER ACADEMY AT MADISON COUNTY

SAINT JOHN PAUL II AT WAKULLA

LIGHTHOUSE PRIVATE AT TAYLOR COUNTY

COTTONDALE AT FRANKLIN COUNTY

OPEN DATE: HAMILTON COUNTY