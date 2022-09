ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida Week 5, Georgia Week 6

(WTXL) — The 2022 high school football season continues in north Florida and south Georgia this week with several cross border and non-region matchups.

GAMES

GEORGIA – WEEK 6

THURSDAY

BAKER COUNTY AT WESTWOOD

FRIDAY

SALEM AT CAIRO

ATKINSON COUNTY AT SEMINOLE COUNTY

ROCK SPRINGS AT GRACE CHRISTIAN

CEDAR GROVE AT COLQUITT COUNTY

MCEACHERN AT VALDOSTA

EARLY COUNTY AT MITCHELL COUNTY

BLECKLEY COUNTY AT PELHAM

NORTH FLORIDA CHIRSTIAN AT VALWOOD

GRAYSON AT LOWNDES

ROBERT TOOMS AT GEORGIA CHRISTIAN

GADSDEN COUNTY AT TIFT COUNTY

BAINBRIDGE AT WARE COUNTY

BERRIEN AT WORTH COUNTY

CLINCH COUNTY AT FREDERICA ACADEMY

COOK AT JEFF DAVIS

OPEN DATE: BROOKS COUNTY, LANIER COUNTY, THOMASVILLE

FLORIDA – WEEK 5

FRIDAY

OAKLEAF AT CHILES

JOHN MILLEDGE AT BROOKWOOD

MOSLEY AT WAKULLA

MIAMI EDISON AT RICKARDS

THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL VS. GODBY (at Gene Cox Stadium)

CHRISTS CHURCH AT ST. JOHN PAUL II

Game of the Week: MADISON COUNTY AT FLORIDA HIGH

SUWANNEE AT NORTH MARION

LEON AT NAVARRE

BELL AT HAMILTON COUNTY

ZAREPHATH ACADEMY AT LAFAYETTE

JEFFERSON COUNTY AT DIXIE COUNTY

MUNROE AT BRADFORD

BRANFORD AT PAXON

TAYLOR COUNTY AT BLOUNTSTOWN

MILLER COUNTY AT SNEADS

FRANKLIN COUNTY AT ROCKY BAYOU

OPEN DATE: FAMU DRS, AUCILLA CHRISTIAN, LINCOLN, MACLAY