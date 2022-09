ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida Week 2, Georgia Week 3

Image License Photo: KHON / MGN

Posted at 5:59 PM, Sep 02, 2022

(WTXL) — The high school football season moved into September with a number of rivalry games played Friday. LIVE SCOREBOARD

SCORES

GEORGIA -WEEK 3

Friday

Game of the Week: BAINBRIDGE @ THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL THOMASVILLE @ CAIRO TIFT COUNTY @ COLQUITT COUNTY FULLINGTON ACADEMY @ GEORGIA CHRISTIAN BANNEKER @ VALDOSTA BROOKS COUNTY @ COOK BACON COUNTY @ BERRIEN MILLER COUNTY @ CLINCH COUNTY GRACE CHRISTIAN @ SW GEORGIA ACADEMY LANIER COUNTY @ SANTA FE NORTH MIAMI BEACH @ LOWNDES SEMINOLE COUNTY @ MONROE VALWOOD @ FREDERICA ACADEMY 8-MAN FOOTBALL: WESTWOOD @ MONSIGNOR DONOVAN FLORIDA - WEEK 2

Friday

BROOKWOOD @ MACLAY MARIANNA @ NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN JEFFERSON COUNTY @ ST. JOHN PAUL II BRONSON @ BRANFORD MUNROE @ LEON FLEMING ISLAND @ RICKARDS WALTON @ FAMU DRS WAKULLA @ GADSDEN COUNTY GODBY @ MADISON COUNTY SUWANNEE @ HAMILTON COUNTY LAFAYETTE @ TAYLOR COUNTY CHILES @ FLETCHER FLORIDA HIGH @ PONTE VEDRA LINCOLN @ PALM BEACH LAKES FRANKLIN COUNTY @ VERNON SNEADS @ ARNOLD OPEN DATE: AUCILLA CHRISTIAN

