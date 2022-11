ABC 27’s Friday Night Overtime: Florida Week 11, Georgia Week 12

(WTXL) — The 2022 high school football regular season has reached the finish line. Region and district championship along with playoff spots will be determined for teams in Florida’s Big Bend and south Georgia.

LIVE SCOREBOARD



GAMES

GEORGIA - WEEK 12

THURSDAY

AUCILLA CHRISTIAN 44, AT GRACE CHRISTIAN 7 - Final

FRIDAY

Game of the Week: BAINBRIDGE AT CAIRO

PELHAM AT BROOKS COUNTY

FITZGERALD AT BERRIEN

CHARLTON COUNTY AT LANIER COUNTY

BROOKWOOD AT VALWOOD

SEMINOLE COUNTY AT MILLER COUNTY

BACONTON CHARTER AT MITCHELL COUNTY

COLQUITT COUNTY AT RICHMOND HILL

WORTH COUNTY AT COOK

GEORGIA CHRISTIAN AT SW GA ACADEMY

THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL AT NORTHSIDE

LOWNDES AT CAMDEN COUNTY

OPEN DATE: CLINCH COUNTY, THOMASVILLE, VALDOSTA, WESTWOOD

FLORIDA – WEEK 11

THURSDAY

FLORIDA HIGH 10, AT LINCOLN 9 (at Gene Cox Stadium) - Final

FRIDAY

GADSDEN COUNTY AT CHILES

MILTON AT GODBY (at Cox)

PORT ST. JOE AT FAMU DRS (at Bragg Memorial Stadium)

RICKARDS AT MADISON COUNTY

MUNROE AT TRINITY CHRISTIAN

BRADFORD AT SUWANNEE

SNEADS AT FREEPORT

LEON AT NEW SMYRNA BEACH

SAINT JOHN PAUL II AT CLEARWATER CALVARY CHRISTIAN

HAMILTON COUNTY AT BRANFORD

YKIM AT LAFAYETTE

MACLAY AT TAYLOR COUNTY

JEFFERSON COUNTY AT LIBERTY COUNTY

OPEN DATE: FRANKLIN COUNTY, NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN, WAKULLA