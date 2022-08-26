ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Florida Week 1, Georgia Week 2

(WTXL) — High school football in south Georgia and Florida's Big Bend is scheduled to be contested Friday as most schools in Florida begin their regular seasons, while schools in Georgia are set for Week 2 of their seasons.
LIVE SCOREBOARD
GEORGIA -WEEK 2
Friday
Wewahitchka at Brookwood
Monroe at Cairo
Coffee at Bainbridge
Thomas County Central at Thomasville
Stockbridge at Colquitt County
St. Andrews at Valwood
Cook at Valdosta
Early County at Seminole County
Central at Miller County Worth County at Mitchell County
Augusta Prep at Westwood (8-man)
Gadsden County at Lowndes
Wayne County at Brooks County
Macon County at Clinch County
Berrien at Atkinson County
Georgia Christian at Riverside Christian
Lanier County at Telfair County
Pelham at Chatt County
OPEN DATE: Grace Christian
FLORIDA - WEEK 1
Thursday
Saint John Paul II 35, Rickards 33 at Gene Cox Stadium - Final
Friday
Hilliard at FAMU DRS (at Chiles)
Leon at North Florida Christian
Trinity Catholic at Florida High
Lincoln at Godby
Dixie County at Lafayette
Terrell County at Munroe
Chiles at Wakulla
Toombs Christian at Aucilla Christian
Port St. Joe at Jefferson County
Cottondale at Sneads
Maclay at Deerfield-Windsor
Madison County at Carrollwood Day
North Bay Haven at Franklin County
Taylor County at Fort White
Hamilton County at Williston
Eagles View at Branford
Suwannee at Flagler-Palm Coast