ABC 27’s Friday Night Overtime: Florida, Georgia playoffs Week 2 

Several area high school football teams in south Georgia and Florida’s Big Bend aim to secure their spots in the next round of the state playoffs.

LIVE SCOREBOARD



GAMES

Friday

GIAA

TERRELL ACADEMY AT VALWOOD

PINEWOOD CHRISTIAN AT BROOKWOOD

GHSA

7A

HARRISON AT COLQUITT COUNTY

6A

ST PIUS X AT THOMAS COUNTY CENTRAL

4A

BURKE COUNTY AT BAINBRIDGE

3A

LIBERTY COUNTY AT THOMASVILLE

2A

BERRIEN AT PIERCE COUNTY

A D2

CLINCH COUNTY AT MCINTOSH COUNTY ACADEMY

LANIER COUNTY AT WILCOX COUNTY

FHSAA

Friday

CLASS 1A

MADISON COUNTY AT UNION COUNTY

LAFAYETTE AT HILLIARD

CLASS 1S

MACLAY AT NORTH FLORIDA CHRISTIAN

MUNROE AT SAINT JOHN PAUL II (at Gene Cox Stadium)

CLASS 2S

PENSACOLA CATHOLIC AT FLORIDA HIGH

WEST FLORIDA AT SUWANNEE