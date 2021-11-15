ABC 27 Play of the Year: First Round

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WTXL) — Alright high school football fans over the last 12 weeks we’ve highlighted the best of the best from Friday night in our play of the week segment. We’ve amassed 12 winners from all across the Big Bend and South Georgia. But now it’s time to pit them all head to head in order to determine our ABC 27 Play of the Year winner. Let’s break down the process of how we’ll narrow down this field of 12. There’s one poll for the early season plays, one for the mid-season plays and then another poll for the late season plays below.

Be sure to cast your votes by Tuesday night at 7 p.m. before voting closes. From there the top nine plays will move onto round number two next week.

