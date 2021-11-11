ABC 27 Play of the Week winner: Florida High's Tre Donaldson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Our final Play of the Week winner of the 2021 season is Florida High's Tre Donaldson. Donaldson picked up the first down after fumbling the ball, scrambling, and then hurdling a defender.

Donaldson signed a basketball scholarship with Auburn Wednesday, where he will play football for the Tigers too. Thanks to all the love from the Florida High fan base, and the Tigers too, he is this week's Play of the Week, sponsored by Awards4U.

"Be a playmaker," he said of making the play Friday night in the win over Suwannee. "The play broke down, couldn't find a receiver, and it was just make a play. There was nobody open so I did what I do and go make the play. when I got there, it was like, he was little, let's try this! The Florida High fan base speaks for itself. That night, with that play, with the rain and the cold, they were still sitting in the stands. That means a lot to me and my teammates and my coaches. To my Auburn family. I appreciate you all. You all are helping me more than ever!"

