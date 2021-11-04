ABC 27 Play of the Week winner: Brookwood's TJ Thomas

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Brookwood's TJ Thomas is this week's ABC 27 Play of the Week winner, which is sponsored by Awards4U. Thomas made the diving grab, and then held on for the touchdown, in a win over rival Valwood. The victory kept the Warriors in the driver's seat for a region title, and Warrior Nation made sure he won the Rose City trifecta. Thomas beat out plays from Thomasville and Thomas County Central to take home this week's Play of the Week, which is sponsored by Awards4U.

"I just had confidence and I said, 'this ball in the air is mine. I'm going to make a play,'" he said of the big play. "I was just being an athlete doing what I do best. Rodge (Waldrop) with a great throw. The o-line with great blocking. We just thank them for helping me be able to do this. Thank you, and go Warriors!"

Thomas and the Warriors can win a region title with a win over Southland Academy Friday night.