ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year Final Round: Florida, Georgia 2022 High School Football Season

High school football players from Lincoln High School (Mekhi Maddox), Grace Christian Academy (Kevin Brooks) and Florida High (Donovan Barnes) are the top three finalist for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year for the 2022 high school football season.
Posted at 7:06 PM, Dec 11, 2022
(WTXL) — The three finalists for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Year for the 2022 high school football season represent Lincoln High School, Grace Christian Academy and Florida High.

Watch the video below for each nominee's play. Each highlight matches the order of the nominee's listing in the poll.

Vote in the poll below as many times as you want for your candidate or candidates. The individual with the most votes will be the play of the year winner.

The poll closes Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

