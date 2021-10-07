Watch
ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week Winner: Thomas County Central's Dezmond Jones

The Thomas County Central football team, winners of their last four games and now two time winners of our ABC 27 Friday night overtime play of the week. This time around Dezmond Jones taking home the honors after a diving interception in the Yellowjackets region win over Monroe last Friday.
“All week we’d been going through practice studying film. Just seeing that play on film reminded me of what was going to go on," Jones told ABC 27. "I said hey this reminds me of film and so I made the play. Threw a slant right behind me, dove for it. I had confidence I was going to make a play for my team and change momentum for my team and get a “W”.”

We'll unveil our next three plays up for play of the week from this week's slate of games on Sunday at 11.

