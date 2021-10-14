ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Wakulla vs. West Florida

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — “They’re ranked in the state for a reason. They’re good, they’re undefeated, they’ll be coming in here 6-0," says Wakulla head football coach Scott Klees. "And the big thing we notice is that they’re good in all the phases of the game.”

That’s the challenge head coach Scott Klees and his War Eagles welcome in on Friday night. West Florida has outscored their opponents 198-69 this season. But if you ask anybody down in Wakulla, they’re ready for what lies ahead.

“I like challenges. Me and my guys never back down from challenges. We’re going to have some hard hitting today and that’s what we do everyday. Juts line up and play," said Wakulla free safety Denzel Miller.

“We just got a new turf field so we’re definitely not going to let them come here and win on the turf field," adds senior running back Zamarion Smith. "So we just have to step up and just win the game.”

The recipe for success is simple. No turnovers and be physical. And Klees knows his upperclassmen like Miller and Smith will set the example on the field to produce those results.

“Our team goes by our seniors and they definitely lead us without a doubt. It’s how you react and how you come to practice the next day," added Klees. "If you come to get better and come to improve on the things you made mistakes on I think we;e done that. And I think that’s been the turnaround for us.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. est in Wakulla on Friday night.