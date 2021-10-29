ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Thomas County Central vs. Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, GA. (WTXL) — The Bainbridge Bearcats are in control of their own destiny when it comes to locking up the AAAA region one title. The Thomas County Central Yellowjackets need a win Friday night over the Bearcats and a little help to claim the region.

TCC suffered a back-breaking loss to Cairo last Friday and the response this week has been exactly what head coach Ashley Henderson wanted to see from his guys as they turn their attention to Bainbridge. Over in Decatur County, they’re focused solely on winning the day. Not looking ahead or past anyone as they chase their second consecutive region title.

“What you want on Friday you’ve got to earn during the week. It started on Sunday. We had perfect attendance lifting weights and moving on, watching film and getting ready for the next one. That’s all you can do," Thomas County Central head football coach Ashley Henderson told ABC 27. "Anyone can lead during the good times but it takes a leader who thrives during tough times.”

“The scoreboard will take care of itself if you go 4-0 during the week. That’s what we aim for. If we have the effort and attitude each day we'll come out on top," adds Bainbridge head football coach Jeff Littleton It’s a process, they all believe in that and that’s why we get better.”

Kickoff between the Yellowjackets and Bearcats on Friday is set for 7:30 p.m. in Bainbridge.