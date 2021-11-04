ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Madison County vs. Rickards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The old saying “iron sharpens iron,” is probably the best way to sum up this Friday’s showdown with 1A perennial power Madison County and defending 6A state runner up Rickards. It’s the Cowboys versus the Raiders in our ABC 27 Game of the week.

After a slow start to their 2021 season Mike Coe and Madison County have been firing on all cylinders. And they're poised to make another deep run in the playoffs. Meanwhile the Rickards Raiders are playing for their playoff hopes at Gene Cox Stadium this Friday. And they know it won’t be easy against these Cowboys.

“When we got together and scheduled the game we were booth like man I don’t know if we should do this," says Rickards head coach Quintin Lewis. "Going to the playoffs on such a tough game, I think these are the type of games to see where you’re team is at.”

“It’s really special because we want to be compared to the teams a lot of people fear," Gabe Nance. "Because that means people know you can match up to them.”

“Tons of respect for coach Lewis and what he’s done there at Rickards," Madison County head football coach Mike Coe said. "They’ve always had great athletes but he’s got his culture in place over there and turned them into contenders for the last couple of years.”

“We’re excited and getting ready for the next game and whoever is next whoever is up," Cowboys linebacker Ke'Shaun Mitchell added. "We don't say too much we’re just ready to go and get the win.”

Madison County and Rickards kickoff at seven o-clock from Gene Cox Stadium Friday night...