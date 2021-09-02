ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Lafayette vs. Hamilton County

JASPER, Fla. (WTXL) — Separated by about a 45-minute drive on route 51 you’ll find Lafayette and Hamilton County High Schools. Two of the biggest rivals in 1A Florida football. And on Friday night both the Hornets and Trojans will write another historic chapter for the record books in our ABC 27 Friday Night overtime game of the week.

Lafayette proved in their season-opening win over Brookwood last Friday that their defense can flip the script on a game at any given moment. Hamilton County lost their season opener for the moment due to weather last week. So Friday night will mark both the Trojans season and home opener. Both teams respect each other's talents, but come game-time it’s a business trip for both squads who are looking to stay undefeated in 2021.

“Well, I think it excited the guys. Because we go after our guys. We want them to want to be the best," says Lafayette head coach Marcus Edwards. "And the only way to do that is play against high-level talent.

“It’s always a big game when we’re playing a rival that’s right down the road from us. We plan on coming out on top to win," adds Hornets senior Mario Thomas.

“Well for one coach Edwards does a great job down there, he’ll have his guys well-coached. They have a bunch of athletes over there. But our guys, they're going to be up for the challenge on Friday night," Hamilton County head football coach Kirkland Mitchell said. "So I think we’ll see on Friday.”

“You’ll see us getting a dub. I wanna go up 28. I don’t want them to have any points," added Trojans senior Antonio Boykins. "We want a shutout.”

Kickoff for our Game of the Week in Jasper is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.