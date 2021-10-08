ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime game of the week: Godby vs Rickards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There are college and NFL greats that have come out of both Godby and Rickards High Schools. The rivlary runs deep and it's a game circled on the calendar every year for both programs. And this Friday night, it's our Friday Night Overtime game of the week.

The two programs go at it under the lights on Friday. This game, no longer with District implications but a win over your rival is even more important. The Raiders are 4-1 and hungry after finishing state runner up last season. Godby, off to an uncharacteristic 0-6 start. Two games have been decided by a field goal or less. This is a game where you can throw the records out the window though. It'll be loud, it'll be physical and may the best team win.

"Just the title Rick vs. Godby, that just makes the whole Leon County hype about this game," says Godby's Bryce Cowan. "We just have to show them what we got."

"All the hype going around Tallahassee, it's going to be a big game, and they're going to come out," adds Rickards junior Kevin Baker. "I enjoy the fans, and the environment just makes it extra good."

"I told them that's the best 0-6 team in the state of Florida right now. Just playing Godby, it's always intense, always physical, always violent, so it's a good measurement of where you're at at this point in the season, how good you are," said Rickards head football coach Quintin Lewis.

"Lot of the kids that play on both sides grew up with each other. Coach Lewis came back to Rickards and really built something great over at Rickards," added Godby head football coach Brandon McCray We're excited to compete against such a good team."

Friday night's game kicks at 7 p.m. from Gene Cox Stadium.

