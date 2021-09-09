ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Gadsden County vs. Rickards

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The “Soul Bowl" is one of the best regular season matchups you’ll find here in the Big Bend. Gadsden County versus Rickards. Two programs with a storied history and both coming off very successful 2020 seasons.

These two schools are very familiar with one another. Both Rickards head coach Quintin Lewis and Gadsden County's Corey Fuller are products of Rickards High School. There’s always bound to be a lot of smack talk in the week leading up to a Soul Bowl showdown. But both Lewis and Fuller have told their guys to block it out and let their helmets and pads do all the talking. That way when the clock hits zero there’s no question on who the better team is.

“I told them the only person who can prepare and decode to prepare is yourself. You can’t worry about what anyone else is saying or what everybody else does," Lewis told ABC 27. "You have to make a conscious effort to get better every day. And our job is to get 10 percent better anytime we step on the field. If we get 10 percent better we'll be a better person on Friday night and as the year goes on.”

“Rickards is coming off a great year, we’re coming off a great year. They’re 1-1, we’re 0-2. We have a lot of work to do. We’re hungry," Fullers said. "But I can’t tell you what my temperature is on Monday but I know what it’ll be on Friday. Quintin you know I’m 0-2 but we’ll be scratching hard brother. See you Friday night.”

Gadsden County and Rickards kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m. from Gene Cox Stadium.