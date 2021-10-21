ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Colquitt County vs. Lowndes

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Over the past two years, the regular-season showdown between Colquitt County and Lowndes has determined the AAAAAAA region one champion. And this year is no different. The Packers travel to the Concrete Palace for a showdown with the Vikings in our ABC 27 Game of the Week.

Every year this budding rivalry always has some pretty high stakes on the line. But the Vikings have not forgotten the 40-10 blowout loss the Packers handed to them in Moultrie in 2020. And Colquitt County knows that they’re facing a Lowndes team that has a chip on their shoulders and are hungry for revenge on their home field. Setting up another epic installment of this growing rivalry between two titans of high school football in the Peach State.

“This game has a big meaning for us but I know for them it has a lot of meaning too. I know they have an exceptional football program with some really good coaches," says Lowndes head football coach Jamey DuBose. "We’re going to have to execute really, really well Friday night to come out on top.”

“You know what happened last year won't have any effect when we go out and play the game. It’s Colquitt, Lowndes. It's a special game," adds Packers head coach Justin Rogers. "It usually has a lot on the line. The last two years we’ve played them, it's been the region championship game and same thing this year.”

“We practicing hard and working. We just have to go down there and play hard,” Colquitt County running back Charlie Pace said.

“This time it’s like we’re playing with a chip on our shoulders. We’re taking it like we’re mad at somebody," added Lowndes safety Josh Pickett. "So we’re going to take all of our anger out on them.”

Friday night’s kickoff is at 8 p.m. from the Concrete Palace at Lowndes High School.