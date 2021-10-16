ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 9, Florida Week 8

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of October 15th games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

OCTOBER 15TH GAMES:

FLORIDA WEEK EIGHT

Pensacola at Godby: 0 - 29

Santa Fe at St. John Paul II: 21 - 34

Trinity Christian at Florida High: 17 - 31

Choctaw at Lincoln: 21 - 31

West Florida at Wakulla (Game of the Week): 14 - 20

Leon at Forest: 16 - 26

Hamilton County at Trenton: 34 - 50

Chiefland at Lafayette: 42 - 7

Rickards at Mosley: 13 - 28

Gadsden County at Niceville: 27 - 34

Jefferson County at Sneads: 0 - 28

Bronson at Franklin County: 56 - 0

Branford at Hilliard: 22 - 40

Aucilla Christian at Harvest Community: 20 - 22

South Walton at North Florida Christian: 55 - 54

Marianna at Maclay: 28 - 7

Paxon at Suwannee: 12 - 51

Madison County: OFF

Taylor County: OFF

FAMU DRS: OFF

Munroe: OFF

GEORGIA WEEK NINE

Buchholz at Chiles: 35 - 10

SW Georgia Academy at Brookwood: 27 - 49

Seminole County at Mitchell: 14 - 29

Charlton at Brooks County: 7 - 42

Lowndes at Tift County: 26 - 7

Thomasville at Cook: 28 - 13

Colquitt County at Camden County: 34 - 31

Dade Christian at Bainbridge: 12 - 35

Atkinson County at Clinch County: 6 - 42

Berrien at Early County: 15 - 17

Valdosta at Northside: 10 - 13

Baconton Charter at Miller County: 7 - 47

Lanier County at Turner County: 21 - 26

Pelham at Schley County: 0 - 31

Cairo: OFF

Valwood: OFF

Thomas County Central: OFF

John Hancock Academy at Georgia Christian:

REWATCH ABC 27 FRIDAY NIGHT OVERTIME SHOW: