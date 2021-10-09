ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime: Georgia Week 8, Florida Week 7

(WTXL) — Every Friday night kicks off ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Show!

Sports Director Alison Posey and Sports Reporter Dom Tibbetts will be bringing the latest highlights from games around the Big Bend and South Georgia area in your news at 11 p.m. through the entire high school football season.

A list of all of October 8th games is below:

LIVE SCORES:

OCTOBER 8TH GAMES:

FLORIDA WEEK SEVEN

Rickards at Godby (Game of the Week): 21 - 16

Leon at Lincoln: 0 - 42

Graceville at St. John Paul II: 0 - 56

Rocky Bayou at Aucilla Christian: 41 - 27

Suwannee at Madison County: 0 - 27

Munroe at Pace: 29 - 44

Gadsden County at Pensacola Catholic: 18 - 23

Franklin County at Cottondale: 6 - 52

North Florida Christian at Blountstown: 33 - 72

Branford at Trenton: 28 - 47

Jefferson County at Wakulla: 0 - 45

Chiefland at Hamilton County: 57 - 19

Wewahitchka at Maclay: 30 - 31

Pataula Charter at Sneads: 41 - 6

Chiles at FAMU DRS: CANCELED

Lafayette: OFF

GEORGIA WEEK EIGHT

Westover at Thomas County Central: 6 - 36

Worth County at Thomasville: 7 - 42

Edmund Burke at Brookwood: 26 - 36

Dougherty at Bainbridge: 14 - 45

Valwood at Southwest Georgia Academy: 37 - 12

Cook at Berrien: 21 - 25

Cairo at Monroe: 37 - 0

Mitchell County at Terrell County: 34 - 28

Randolph Clay at Seminole County: 6 - 22

Brooks County at Lanier County: 48 - 7

Westside (Jacksonville) at Valdosta: 6 - 48

Cedar Grove at Lowndes: 38 - 45

Clinch County at Turner County: 35 - 38

Pelham at Miller County: 33 - 12

Alcovy at Colquitt County: 18 - 55

REWATCH ABC 27 FRIDAY NIGHT OVERTIME SHOW: